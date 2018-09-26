Murder case against ex-Minneapolis cop heads back to court

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys head to court Thursday to argue over whether the criminal case should go forward against a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Australian woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

Mohamed Noor’s attorneys maintain he acted reasonably last year when he shot Justine Ruszczyk (ROOS’-chehk) Damond. They’ve asked the judge to dismiss the charges. But prosecutors say Noor acted recklessly in using deadly force against the 40-year-old life coach and dual citizen, who was engaged to be married.

Defense attorneys argue Noor believed he was in danger and that his actions don’t meet Minnesota’s definitions of third-degree murder or second-degree manslaughter.

The judge is expected to let the case proceed, although it’s not clear when she’ll rule.

