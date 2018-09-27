Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

New Orleans publicly unveiling slave market tour app

September 27, 2018 3:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans is publicly unveiling a smartphone app tour of sites important to the slave trade in the 18th and 19th centuries and historical markers developed with it.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell scheduled a news conference Thursday for the public debut of the app and some of the markers.

The New Orleans Slave Trade Marker and App Project is affiliated with the city’s Tricentennial Commission. It comes as Southern plantations and cities around the country are shining an unblinking light on slavery and racial violence.

The app has been available for about two months. It includes more than two hours of recorded descriptions and readings from interviews with and writings by former slaves.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech