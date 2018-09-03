Listen Live Sports

NOAA funds projects to reduce bycatch with engineering

September 3, 2018 9:22 am
 
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of organizations is getting more than $2 million in grants to use engineering to try to reduce bycatch in fisheries.

Bycatch is the term for when fish and other animals are accidentally caught with gear that was seeking a different species. Bycatch poses problems for rare species of dolphins, turtles, sharks and other animals.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is awarding more than $2.3 million to 14 projects as part of its 2018 Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program.

One of the recipients is Duke University, which will test the applicability of sensory-based bycatch reduction technology. Duke’s project seeks to reduce sea turtle bycatch in North Carolina.

Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries is getting money to create a tool to reduce bycatch among recreational Gulf of Maine fishermen.

