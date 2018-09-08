Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Northam: Lawmakers at impasse on House redistricting fix

September 8, 2018 10:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor wants a federal court to begin the process of redrawing 11 House districts found to be unconstitutionally gerrymandered, saying he believes lawmakers tasked with the job are at an impasse.

Gov. Ralph Northam sent a letter Friday to Republican House Speaker Kirk Cox, urging Cox to ask the court to step in. The Democratic governor says “all signs indicate” the General Assembly won’t enact a fixed map by an Oct. 30 deadline the court imposed.

The court ruled in June that lawmakers illegally packed black voters into the 11 districts. Republicans are appealing that ruling.

A spokesman for Cox said in a statement that the speaker was “disappointed” in the letter. Spokesman Parker Slaybaugh says House Republicans are open to working with Democrats on a remedial plan.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech