Northam orders evacuation ahead of hurricane

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor has ordered a mandatory evacuation for some residents of low-lying coastal areas as Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced at a press conference Monday that the evacuation order set to begin Tuesday at 8 a.m. applies to parts of the Hampton Roads area and Eastern Shore. State officials say 245,000 people live in the affected area.

Northam says the evacuation zone includes the most flood-prone coastal areas.

The governor is urging all Virginia residents to prepare for the storm, which he says will affect the entire state.

