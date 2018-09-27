Listen Live Sports

Nurse charged with injuring newborns at Madison hospital

September 27, 2018 1:10 pm
 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former nurse accused of injuring several newborns at a Wisconsin hospital has been charged with child abuse.

A criminal complaint filed in Dane County charges 43-year-old Christopher Kaphaem with 19 felonies relating to the infants’ injuries.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says five infants suffered serious injuries in the newborn unit at UnityPoint Health-Meriter hospital in Madison. The charges include intentional child abuse and abuse of a patient causing great bodily harm to babies born from March 2017 to February 2018. The injuries ranged from bruises to a broken arm and a skull fracture.

Kaphaem appeared in court Thursday where a signature bond was set. State officials have suspended his nursing license. Kaphaem’s attorney hasn’t returned a message seeking comment.

