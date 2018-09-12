Listen Live Sports

Offensive place name to be stricken from Alaska town code

September 12, 2018 3:27 pm
 
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A place name deemed offensive to Alaska Natives who live there is being stricken from the municipal code of small town in western Alaska.

The section of Bethel long known as Lousetown was noted in the municipal code since 2001, despite its connotations of parasitic lice.

The nickname will be removed after the Bethel City Council agreed it should be stricken and the area renamed East Avenue for the road traversing that part of the town of about 6,000.

The issue emerged when City Council member Thor Williams introduced a proposed ordinance seeking to change the code to require visible addresses on buildings throughout the city, including Lousetown.

Bethel officials say the ordinance, including the call to rename Lousetown, was approved by a 6-0 vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

