Officer cleared in fatal shooting; body camera video shared

September 11, 2018 3:26 am
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A white North Carolina police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a black man prosecutors say kept reaching for a handgun during a traffic stop.

News outlets report Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced the clearing of Winston-Salem police Officer Dalton McGuire on Monday. McGuire’s body camera footage also was released.

Police say McGuire shot and killed 60-year-old Edward Van McCrae at a March traffic stop when the two fought and McCrae reached for a gun.

Footage shows McGuire yelling six times for McCrae to stop reaching for the weapon. McGuire is heard yelling “Don’t make me do it,” before firing four times at McCrae.

McGuire will return to active duty. McCrae family attorney John Vermitsky says they will sue for wrongful-death.

