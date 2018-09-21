Listen Live Sports

Officer’s termination appeal delayed in 2016 fatal shooting

September 21, 2018 12:45 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A civil service board has delayed an appeal hearing for a former police officer who fatally shot a black man during a videotaped struggle outside of a Louisiana convenience store.

The Advocate reports the board voted Thursday to move the hearing for former Baton Rouge police officer Blane Salamoni. It’s now set for Dec. 20-21. Salamoni’s attorney says both parties agreed to seek a delay due to the amount of materials they’ll have to review before the hearing.

Police Chief Murphy Paul fired Salamoni after Louisiana’s attorney general ruled out state criminal charges in Alton Sterling’s 2016 death. Salamoni and a second white officer wrestled Sterling to the ground. Salamoni shot Sterling six times and the second officer shocked Sterling twice with a stun gun.

