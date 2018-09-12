Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Official: Woman took aunt’s prescribed drugs, Medicaid money

September 12, 2018 1:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

FLOYD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia commonwealth’s attorney says a woman took prescribed oxycodone and Medicaid money meant for her aunt’s care.

The Roanoke Times reports 31-year-old Rebecca Machael Mengelt has pleaded guilty to charges including obtaining money by false pretenses and falsifying public records. Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said Tuesday that Mengelt became her aunt’s caregiver in 2011 and applied for care time pay through Medicaid in 2015.

He says the aunt has down syndrome and was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. He says she then went to live with another relative, but Mengelt continued to submit Medicaid claims for caregiving and collected more than $16,000. He says Mengelt also picked up oxycodone prescriptions for her aunt, but never delivered them.

Mengelt is set to be sentenced Dec. 11.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech