Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Oklahoma governor candidate charged with murder-for-hire

September 7, 2018 3:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an Oklahoma zookeeper at an exotic animal park and candidate for governor earlier this year has been charged in a murder-for-hire scheme alleging he tried to hire someone to kill a Florida woman.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oklahoma City announced Friday that 55-year-old Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” was indicted on two counts of hiring a person to commit murder.

Prosecutors allege Maldonado-Passage tried to hire two separate people to kill the woman, who wasn’t harmed. One of the unidentified people he sought to hire connected him with an undercover FBI agent, who met with Maldonado-Passage in December 2017.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Maldonado-Passage, who didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Maldonado-Passage finished third in a three-way Libertarian primary in June.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech