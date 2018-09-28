Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pakistan army chief approves death sentences for 11 Taliban

September 28, 2018 8:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army chief has confirmed death sentences for 11 Taliban fighters, “hardcore terrorists” convicted by military courts for attacks in recent years that killed 69 people, including 20 soldiers.

Friday’s statement says Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa also approved prison terms for four militants. It didn’t say when the men would be executed.

Trials before Pakistani military courts are closed to the public but authorities say defendants are allowed to hire lawyers of their choice.

Pakistan lifted a moratorium on the death penalty after a 2014 militant attack on a school in Peshawar that killed more than 150 people, most of them schoolchildren.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Department of Transportation (DOT)...
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry