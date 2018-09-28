Pakistan army chief approves death sentences for 11 Taliban

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army chief has confirmed death sentences for 11 Taliban fighters, “hardcore terrorists” convicted by military courts for attacks in recent years that killed 69 people, including 20 soldiers.

Friday’s statement says Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa also approved prison terms for four militants. It didn’t say when the men would be executed.

Trials before Pakistani military courts are closed to the public but authorities say defendants are allowed to hire lawyers of their choice.

Pakistan lifted a moratorium on the death penalty after a 2014 militant attack on a school in Peshawar that killed more than 150 people, most of them schoolchildren.

