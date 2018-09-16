Listen Live Sports

Pakistan official: 4 killed as roof collapses in heavy rain

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani government official says the roof of a mud and brick house collapsed amid heavy rain in northwestern Pakistan killing four members of a family and injuring another.

Fahad Khan, a district official in Hangu, said Sunday that a couple and their two minor children were buried under the debris when the roof collapsed the previous night amid heavy rains in the region.

Khan said rescue workers recovered the bodies in the morning and transported an injured boy to the area’s main hospital. The official said there are reports of damage to other mud houses but no other immediate reports of injuries or fatalities.

Heavy rains in northwest Pakistan commonly damage mud and brick homes.

