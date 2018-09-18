Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Palestinians say 2 killed by Israeli fire along Gaza border

September 18, 2018 2:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says two Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire at a protest near a crossing point between the enclave and Israel.

Thousands of Palestinians rallied Tuesday outside Erez crossing to protest the blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt after the militant Islamic group Hamas took over the territory in 2007.

Palestinians burned tires and hurled rocks at Israeli forces stationed nearby who responded with tear gas and live fire.

There was no immediate comment from the military.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Hamas has led weekly border protests since March. Since then, 133 protesters have been killed by Israeli fire and one Israeli soldier was killed by a Gaza sniper.

Egyptian mediated cease-fire talks have hit a deadlock. Hamas is now intensifying its campaign with more protests.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech