Panel urges funding for new voting machines in Pennsylvania

September 25, 2018 10:59 am
 
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A group examining election security in Pennsylvania is urging Congress and state lawmakers to speed up replacement of voting machines, noting most lack a paper record needed to check for fraud and errors.

The Blue Ribbon Commission on Pennsylvania’s Election Security released interim recommendations Tuesday, saying the integrity of the state’s elections is at risk.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said earlier this year that counties buying new electronic voting systems must insure they leave a paper trail.

The Pennsylvania Department of State says it’s strongly considering banning the use of machines without a paper trial by the 2020 spring primary.

About four in five voters in the state use machines that lack an auditable paper trial.

It would take an estimated $125 million to replace all machines statewide.

