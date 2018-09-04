Listen Live Sports

Pence to return to Georgia for Kemp in governor’s race

September 4, 2018 5:40 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is set to make a return trip to Georgia in support of Republican Brian Kemp’s bid for governor.

The White House confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that Pence is scheduled to headline a Sept. 13 event in Atlanta.

An email invitation from the Georgia Republican Party said the event was slated as a “Victory Dinner.” Other prominent Republican invitees include Gov. Nathan Deal and U.S. Senators David Perdue and Johnny Isakson.

The trip will be Pence’s second foray into the race, after headlining an event in Macon in July.

President Donald Trump had thrown his administration’s weight behind Kemp just days before Pence’s initial appearance. Trump tweeted his “full and total” endorsement of Kemp, helping to tip the scales before his July 24 Republican primary runoff against Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle.

Cagle, who has since endorsed Kemp, is also an invited guest at the event.

Kemp faces Democrat Stacey Abrams in November’s general election. Abrams has secured the backing of former President Barack Obama.

___

Associated Press writer Ken Thomas in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

