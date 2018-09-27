Poland’s PM to correct his allegations against opposition

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister is working on a court-ordered correction to the criticism he made of the country’s previous ruling team, his aide said Thursday.

An appeals court has ordered Premier Mateusz Morawiecki to read out and publish a correction on state television and on private TVN by Friday night. His chief of staff, Michal Dworczyk, said this is being done but did not specify when the publication will be.

Morawiecki is expected to say his words were “untrue” when he told a rally ahead of the Oct. 21 local election that over a period of 18 months his right-wing government has spent more on local roads than the previous administration did during their eight years in power.

The centrist opposition party, Civic Platform party, had taken Morawiecki’s statement to court. The ruling was announced Wednesday and is not subject to appeal.

The party’s leader, Grzegorz Schetyna, has also demanded a public apology and Morawiecki’s resignation.

The local election is seen as a major test ahead of next year’s parliamentary election.

