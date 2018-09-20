Polar bear born at NY zoo in 1996 returns to birthplace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A female polar bear born at an upstate New York zoo more than 20 years ago is returning to her birthplace after nearly a decade at a Maryland zoo.

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo (dihn-AWL’-foh) announced Wednesday that Anoki has returned to the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester.

Anoki (uh-NOH’-kee) was born there in November 1996 to Aurora and her first mate, Yukon. Aurora died in March at 28, leaving the zoo without a polar bear.

Anoki was a year old when she was sent to the Albuquerque Biological Park. In 2009, she was moved to Baltimore’s Maryland Zoo and quickly became a crowd favorite.

Advertisement

Zoo officials say Anoki arrived at the Rochester zoo Tuesday and made her public debut in the polar bear exhibit on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.