Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: 2 Charlottesville officers, suspect hurt in shootout

September 9, 2018 2:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville police say two officers and a suspect have been injured in an exchange of gunfire.

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney said at a press conference early Sunday morning that the officers were responding to a report of shots fired when they encountered the suspect, 27-year-old Timothy L. Miles.

Brackney says the gunfire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when officers approached Miles.

Police say one shot struck an officer’s bulletproof vest and the other officer was possibly grazed by the gunfire. Miles was hit multiple times. All three were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Police say Miles had a previous criminal record and was charged as a violent felon with a gun and with attempted capital murder. He was expected to have a bond hearing Sunday.

Brackney says the department will review body camera footage as part of the ongoing investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech