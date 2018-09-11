Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police department to alter ‘open checkbook’ overtime tactic

September 11, 2018 5:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A deputy commissioner of a Maryland police department says the agency is working on plans to change its “open checkbook” approach to overtime.

The Baltimore Sun reports Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Andre Bonaparte announced Monday that the agency is struggling with staffing shortages. The department needs about 1,200 patrol officers to work effectively. It has about 730.

Bonaparte says the chronic understaffing drives up overtime costs and “there were past practices of just open checkbooks within the agency.” Mayor Catherine Pugh’s administration approved in June the use of $21 million in tax revenue to pay for police overtime costs that had exceeded the city’s budget.

Bonaparte says plans to resolve staffing issues include increasing hiring, relying more on civilian staff and negotiating a new shift schedule with the officer’s union.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech