Police: Domestic battery suspect shot dead in traffic stop

September 27, 2018 12:05 pm
 
PALATKA, Fla. (AP) — A newspaper is reporting that police in Florida fatally shot an armed domestic-battery suspect during a confrontation.

The Florida Times-Union reports a woman called Palatka police early Thursday to report she’d been battered. She met officers at a nearby store and told them what happened.

The newspaper says that when she returned home, she called police and told them she saw the suspect sitting inside an SUV. When police arrived, they saw the vehicle leaving and pulled it over. Police say two officers approached and noticed the driver had a handgun. They asked him to drop the gun several times.

Authorities say when he didn’t drop the gun, they shot him. The suspect tried driving away, but crashed into other vehicles. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

