Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police ID suspect fatally shot by Kentucky trooper

September 19, 2018 9:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police have identified a man fatally shot after a pursuit.

Police said Wednesday that the man was 44-year-old Damon Christopher Gayheart of Owensboro. Police said he was shot by Trooper Paul Hale, a three-year veteran of state police. Hale was placed on administrative leave, pursuant to policy.

Police said earlier that the trooper was assisting Christian County sheriff’s deputies who were called Monday to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

Authorities said when officers arrived, they determined the vehicle had been stolen from Akron, Ohio. Police say the trooper attempted unsuccessfully to remove the suspect, who began to flee, dragging the trooper until he was able to free himself.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police said officers pursued the vehicle and the trooper fatally shot the suspect during an “interaction” at the end of the pursuit.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech