The Associated Press
 
Police kill man who held gun to bus driver’s head

September 27, 2018 7:51 am
 
EAST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say police shot and killed a man who held a gun to a bus driver’s head and ordered her to drive through red lights.

Essex County prosecutors say 37-year-old Allen Travers had been involved in a domestic dispute at his East Orange home shortly before he boarded the bus around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday. City police started following the bus, and they say Travers pointed the gun at them.

Travers eventually ordered the driver to stop in Newark. Prosecutors say that he left the bus and pointed the gun at the officers, and that at least one officer shot him.

Travers was taken to a hospital and died. The driver and the officers were not injured.

