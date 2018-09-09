Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Officers fatally shot man who was firing into crowd

September 9, 2018 2:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in Greenville say officers fatally shot a man who was firing a gun into a crowd of people.

The Greenville Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to an alleyway around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a fight in progress involving shots fired.

The news release says the Greenville officers and officers from East Carolina University who were already in the area saw a man actively shooting into a crowd.

Police say three Greenville officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The news release says two individuals are receiving treatment at a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The three officers involved will be put on standard administrative leave pending an investigation.

No one involved was immediately identified.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech