The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Police: Online post threatens shooting at middle school

September 27, 2018 2:27 am
 
OGLETOWN, Del. (AP) — Police say they’ve identified two suspects in a school shooting threat at a Delaware middle school in Ogletown.

Master Cpl. Michael Austin of Delaware State Police tells The News Journal of Wilmington that the Instagram post references someone bringing a gun to “shoot the school” Wednesday. Parent Sherrie Messick Scully says she reported the posting to police. She then shared screenshots of the post online along with messages between her daughter and the person who posted the threat.

The screenshots show the poster as saying “At 10:00 Am I’m Going To Shoot The School and I’m bringing my dad gun to the school.” It shows Scully’s daughter asking if the poster was being bullied, to which the poster responded “Just watch.” There were no reported issues at the school Wednesday.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

