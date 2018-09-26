Listen Live Sports

Police seek charges in pepper-spraying of dog at shelter

September 26, 2018 2:23 pm
 
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Police in Wyoming say three animal shelter officials, including its director, should be charged with cruelty to animals in the pepper-spraying of a dog that wasn’t threatening anyone.

Cheyenne police said Wednesday in a news release that employee Ryan Johnson held the 70-pound, pit bull mix while employee Eric Smale pepper-sprayed it under the direction of director Bob Fecht, a former Cheyenne police chief and state legislator.

The dog had bitten a shelter employee the day before and was euthanized a day later.

The misdemeanor charge recommended by police is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $750 fine.

Police have sent their investigation to prosecutors. District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

Fecht has been suspended and previously expressed regret in a public statement. Phone numbers were not immediately available for any of the three men.

