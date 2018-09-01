Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pondering 2020 run, LA mayor Garcetti plans Ohio swing

September 1, 2018 5:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is considering a 2020 White House run, is planning a string of appearances in the battleground state of Ohio next week.

His scheduled stops on the three-day swing beginning Thursday include Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.

The two-term Democrat intends to work with party volunteers to rally voters in advance of the November elections, and he’ll also speak at a fundraiser for Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown.

A statement Saturday says Garcetti wants to hear from residents and mayors “about the challenges they face and … how we can work together.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The 47-year-old mayor would face long odds of winning the party nomination. He’s already visited the important presidential election states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

Garcetti plans a decision on his candidacy by March.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech