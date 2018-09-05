Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Prosecutors seek to block Brazilian presidential candidate

September 5, 2018 11:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian prosecutors are asking a judge to approve charges against a conservative presidential candidate.

Sao Paulo state’s prosecutor’s office accused Geraldo Alckmin of receiving illegal campaign contributions amounting to $2.5 million in his 2014 election to governor of Sao Paulo. Alckmin denies any wrongdoing.

The prosecutors say Alckmin’s political rights should be suspended, but that’s unlikely to happen before October’s election.

Alckmin is polling below 10 percent, but he’s widely seen as the most business-friendly candidate in the election and has the broadest coalition, giving him more free campaign airtime than any other candidate.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The same prosecutors’ office is also seeking charges against another likely candidate, Fernando Haddad of the Workers’ Party.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech