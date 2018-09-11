Puerto Rico unveils new emergency preparations after Maria

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor says his administration has adopted new measures to better prepare for a disaster like Hurricane Maria while he warned of limitations given the U.S. territory’s economic crisis.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Tuesday that two warehouses filled with water and food are operating and that another two will open soon.

He also said officials have compiled lists identifying vulnerable populations, including those who live in nursing homes, something considered key given that many of the estimated 2,975 people who died as a result of Maria were elderly people.

But problems persist nearly a year after the Category 4 storm hit. Officials say 10 municipalities still have intermittent internet and phone service, and that nearly 60,000 homes have a makeshift roof unable to withstand a Category 1 hurricane.

