Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Randy Bryce’s brother calls mom’s letter ‘unconscionable’

September 20, 2018 9:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The brother of Wisconsin congressional candidate Randy Bryce says it is “unconscionable” that the Bryce campaign released a letter from his elderly mother.

Bryce’s mother Nancy Bryce on Wednesday denounced a campaign ad featuring her son James Bryce in which he endorsed the Republican in the race, Bryan Steil.

The winner will replace House Speaker Paul Ryan.

James Bryce said Thursday on “The Jay Weber Show” that he had spoken with his mom and “it’s unconscionable a campaign would take advantage of a vulnerable and elderly mother and use her as a pawn in an ad like that.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Nancy Bryce broke down crying when contacted Thursday by The Associated Press.

She said: “I really don’t want to talk about it. I really can’t.”

Randy Bryce’s campaign had no immediate comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech