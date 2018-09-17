Listen Live Sports

Red Cross says Boko Haram has killed aid worker in Nigeria

September 17, 2018 5:31 pm
 
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross says Boko Haram extremists have killed a humanitarian aid worker abducted earlier this year during an attack on Kala Balge town in northern Nigeria’s Borno State.

The Red Cross on Monday condemned the killing of 25-year-old midwife Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, who was kidnapped in March with two other health workers. The organization called for the immediate release of the two others.

Red Cross delegation head Eloi Fillion said Khorsa had moved to Rann “selflessly to help those in need.” Fillion said the three were providing essential pre-natal care to communities in Rann, whose population has more than doubled recently from people fleeing violence.

Boko Haram has killed more than 20,000 people in its nine-year insurgency and kidnapped thousands.

