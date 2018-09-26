Listen Live Sports

Remains near wrecked plane in Michigan may be Florida pilot

September 26, 2018 2:28 pm
 
OSCODA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities believe human remains found at the site of a wrecked plane in rural northern Michigan are a pilot from Florida reported missing some hours earlier.

The wreckage of the 10-passenger twin-turboprop King Air plane was found Tuesday morning in woods several miles west of Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) north of Detroit.

MLive.com reports that Michigan State Police say the plane was a Kalitta Air charter that originated in Ypsilanti, but that a positive identification of the remains has not yet been made.

Michigan State Police Sgt. Pete McNamara says the pilot was a 33-year-old man from Orlando, Florida.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says the pilot was the aircraft’s lone occupant.

___

This story has been corrected to show Michigan State Police Sgt. Pete McNamara, not Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro, identified the pilot as a 33-year-old man from Orlando, Florida.

___

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com

