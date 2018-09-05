Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Report: Murder suspect fatally shot by police with warrant

September 5, 2018 4:39 pm
 
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a murder suspect has been fatally shot by police officers serving a warrant at a Florida home.

The Sun Sentinel reports that the shooting occurred Wednesday morning in a Hollywood neighborhood.

Hollywood police say the man was suspected in a killing in Miami and added officers from both departments were serving the warrant. Authorities didn’t immediately release details about what led to the shooting or how many officers were involved.

Miami police have been investigating the Aug. 23 shooting of 27-year-old Netrievae White, and the case led them to nearby Hollywood.

Police weren’t immediately releasing the names or races of the suspect or the officers involved in Wednesday’s shooting.

