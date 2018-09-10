Listen Live Sports

Reports finds problems with Virginia elections system

September 10, 2018 1:53 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia legislative watchdog agency says the state’s elections systems have a number of problems, including an unreliable IT system and a leadership structure susceptible to undue political influence.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission issued a report Monday saying it found no large scale voter fraud in Virginia, but several areas of possible improvement.

The commission recommends the state improve its accuracy of its voter registration list, consider replacing the state’s election’s IT system, and eliminate some politically appointed staff positions.

Virginia’s elections systems came under scrutiny last year after a number of voters were given the wrong ballots in a key state House election that could have determined partisan control of the General Assembly.

