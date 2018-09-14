Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Retired admiral who criticized Trump leaves Pentagon board

September 14, 2018 12:50 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says the retired Navy admiral who oversaw the raid that killed Osama bin Laden resigned from a Defense Department advisory board, after his criticism of President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke a former CIA director’s security clearance.

Lt. Col. Michelle Baldanza, a Pentagon spokeswoman, says William McRaven, former head of U.S. Special Operations Command, left the Defense Innovation Board on Aug. 20.

That was four days after he wrote in The Washington Post that Trump’s actions revoking former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance “embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us as a nation.”

Trump revoked Brennan’s clearance last month, saying he felt he had to do something about the “rigged” Russian election interference probe.

