The Associated Press
 
Retired W. Virginia judge asks for impeachment trial delay

September 29, 2018 3:21 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A retired West Virginia Supreme Court justice has asked her impeachment trial be delayed until after the November election.

WCHS-TV reports the West Virginia Senate is scheduled to hold an impeachment trial for retired Justice Robin Davis on Oct. 29. The election is Nov. 6.

Davis faces four articles of impeachment. The allegations include approving the overpayment of senior status judges, signing off on more than $500,000 in office renovations and failing to properly oversee the Supreme Court.

Lawyers for Davis say it’s more likely for politics to play a role in the outcome of the trial if it is held prior to the election. Half of the Senate’s 34 seats are on the ballot.

Justice Margaret Workman has also requested a delay. Her trial begins Oct. 15.

Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com

The Associated Press

