RNC chairwoman: ’50-50′ chance GOP can keep control of House

September 9, 2018 2:43 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican National Committee chairwoman is rating her party’s chances of retaining control of the House at “50-50.”

Ronna McDaniel is cautioning that Democrats will seek to make the November elections about President Donald Trump and “personality” — but it’s the results that matter.

She acknowledges an uphill House fight because of a wave of GOP retirements and numerous “seats in the margin.” Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to flip control.

McDaniel says the RNC has raised $250 million and trained more field organizers than before, so turnout efforts are the “best it’s ever been.”

She tells CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the party holding the White House traditionally loses seats in a president’s first midterm election and Republicans could “defy history” by picking up Senate seats.

