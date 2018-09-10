Listen Live Sports

Search for missing mayor-elect in Mexico’s Guerrero state

September 10, 2018 11:08 am
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the southern state of Guerrero are searching for a town’s mayor-elect who disappeared more than a week ago with his driver.

State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says that the wife of Cochoapa el Grande Mayor-elect Daniel Esteban Gonzalez met with the state prosecutor Jorge Zuriel on Sunday and a search operation was launched in the state’s eastern mountains.

Gonzalez’s wife, Edith Lopez Rivera, said in a news conference Sunday that her husband and his driver disappeared Sept. 2 after a meeting with a federal legislator in Tlapa.

Gonzalez was the candidate of the leftist Democratic Revolutionary Party. Representatives of that party have blamed the disappearance on the rival Institutional Revolutionary Party, whose candidate had disputed the election.

