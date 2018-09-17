Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Shreveport police shoot and kill 1, wound 2, in 2 incidents

September 17, 2018 4:40 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Police in northwest Louisiana have shot and killed one man and seriously wounded two others in two incidents over the weekend.

Shreveport police say the man who was killed Sunday reportedly was holding a woman at gunpoint and firing a gun in the front yard of a home. They said in a news release that neither the woman nor the officer was hurt. The man was shot in the upper body shortly after 1 p.m. and died at a hospital.

Police had been called to the same home about 5 a.m. Sunday, Cpl. Angie Wilhite, a police spokeswoman, told KSLA-TV .

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said Monday that an autopsy was scheduled on 31-year-old Jerry Foster, who was identified by fingerprints.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The two shot late Saturday reportedly pointed guns at an officer who answered a call about people walking through a neighborhood shooting firearms. Two men were hospitalized with life-threatening wounds.

When the officer arrived, “The two men separated, in what investigators believe was an ambush attempt on the officer,” Wilhite said in a news release Sunday morning.

She said one man “reportedly brandished a handgun and pointed it at the officer” as the officer got out of a marked patrol car. After the officer shot him, she said, the other man reportedly pointed his gun at the officer, who fired again.

She said both face charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal use of a weapon.

The officers involved were put on paid leave in accordance with department policy.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech