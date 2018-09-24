Listen Live Sports

Some question force used on protesters of police shooting

September 24, 2018 3:40 am
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Activists are questioning the level of force used by Tennessee police officers to arrest people protesting the Memphis Police Department’s shooting of a black man who was in critical condition.

The Commercial Appeal reports a video of one woman arrested during the Wednesday protest that blocked a city street shows her fleeing officers and being tackled. Police say Barbara Buress struggled against the two officers that tackled her, kicking one in the face.

Another protester, Theryn Bond, says officers’ “manhandling” left her bruised. Buress and Bond are two of six people arrested during a protest of 25-year-old Martavious Banks’ shooting last week.

The shooting has sparked multiple angry protests from activists and relatives of Banks. Police have said Banks was shot during a confrontation with officers, who didn’t have their body or in-car cameras activated.

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com

