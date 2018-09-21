Spat over taxes splits leading candidate, adviser in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — The key economic adviser to Brazil’s leading presidential candidate has cancelled two campaign events amid a disagreement with his boss.

Market-friendly Paulo Guedes, the main adviser of far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro, canceled Friday events at the American Chamber of Commerce and broker XP Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

The move comes two days after Guedes defended reviving an unpopular tax on bank transfers. Bolsonaro quickly came out to say such a measure would not be adopted.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Guedes’ cancelations were a sign of a shakeup in the campaign.

Bolsonaro is recovering in a hospital after being stabbed earlier this month while campaigning. The former army captain rose in politics with far less liberal ideas on the economy than those he says he recently adopted.

