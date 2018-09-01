Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Stewart supports federal pay raise, says Trump went too far

September 1, 2018 10:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Corey Stewart says President Donald Trump has gone too far in blocking a pay increase for federal workers.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that Stewart has joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers and candidates in the Washington area who’ve condemned the move.

Stewart noted in a statement that his break with Trump is rare. He said federal workers in Virginia deserve a raise because they “wake up early, face punishing traffic and work hard to serve their nation and support their families.”

His remarks are a sharp reversal on the issue. In March, he slammed a bill that included the same 1.9 percent raise.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Stewart’s opponent is former vice presidential nominee and incumbent U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine. The Democrat is heavily favored to win in November.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech