Teenager killed in Nicaragua as protest tensions flare again

September 23, 2018 7:25 pm
 
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Armed men wearing hoods clashed with anti-government protesters in Nicaragua’s capital Sunday, and police said a teenager was killed and five people were injured.

Images on Nicaraguan television showed men carrying guns and the red and black flag of the government of President Daniel Ortega.

A police statement said 16-year-old Max Romero was killed during “crossfire” after protesters began throwing rocks at nearby homes.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights says more than 320 people have died since violence broke out in Nicaragua in April over a since-rescinded government plan to cut social security pensions.

Protesters are calling for an early presidential election, but Ortega said Saturday that they will have to wait until his term ends in 2021.

