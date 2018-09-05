Listen Live Sports

Tension mounts in Catalonia over separatists’ yellow ribbons

September 5, 2018 3:48 am
 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A twisted strip of yellow plastic has become the biggest weapon for Catalonia’s separatists in their struggle with those who want to protect the integrity of Spain.

The ribbon is a powerful symbol for those protesting the imprisonment of high-profile politicians who pushed ahead with an illegal referendum and an ineffective declaration of independence last year.

But for self-proclaimed “cleaning brigades,” drawn from the half of Catalonia’s 7.5 million residents who want to maintain centuries-old ties with the rest of Spain, the wave of ribbons is an uncomfortable invasion, one that shows how regional authorities are giving public space to those who share their ideology.

Ugly run-ins between adversaries have so far mostly produced heated debates and the exchange of verbal insults, but there have been physical clashes and claims of assaults.

