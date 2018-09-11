Listen Live Sports

Thai authorities see T-shirts as proof of sedition

September 11, 2018 10:21 am
 
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s military government has arrested alleged sympathizers of a tiny political movement advocating the abolishment of the constitutional monarchy, seizing as evidence T-shirts bearing the group’s logo of a red and white flag.

The legal aid group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said Tuesday that at least five people have been detained in the past week and four charged with sedition.

The group they allegedly belong to, the Organization for Thai Federation, is active mostly online with supporters abroad, and has no public presence in Thailand. It advocates a federal system of administration along with abolishing the monarchy.

Republicanism is a taboo subject in Thailand, where citizens are inculcated with love of the monarchy.

