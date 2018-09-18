Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Experts say Trump action may expose sources

September 18, 2018 6:44 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into Russian election meddling and possible ties to the Trump campaign (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is flexing his executive power to declassify secret documents in the Russia investigation, saying Tuesday that his action will ensure that “really bad things” at the FBI are exposed.

But experts say that the decision may expose sensitive sources and methods and brush up against privacy law protections. They also believe that Trump has a clear conflict of interest by trying to discredit an investigation in which he himself is a subject.

The Justice Department says it’s begun complying with the president’s order, though it’s not clear when the documents might be released.

It’s also unclear if the multi-agency review now underway might find ways to try to withhold certain information or limit damage that may arise from the release, such as outing sources or scaring off potential sources.

