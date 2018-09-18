The Latest: Los Angeles moves to ban sale of fur products

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a move to ban the sale of fur products in the city of Los Angeles (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

A proposal to ban the sale of fur products in the city of Los Angeles has advanced.

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to direct the city attorney to draft an ordinance that will prohibit the manufacture and sale of fur products. The ordinance must be presented to the council at a future date for final approval.

The vote also directs the city attorney to report back to the council on several issues including how fur apparel is utilized by religious organizations and potential conflicts with federal and state laws relating to sale of fur products derived from legally trapped animals.

A ban would take effect two years after final approval of the ordinance.

6:22 a.m.

Los Angeles would become the largest city in America to ban the sale of fur products if it approves a proposed law backed by animal activists.

The City Council on Tuesday is expected to start the process by ordering the city attorney to draft the law, which would ban the manufacture or sale of clothing, handbags or even earmuffs that contain fur. The law would take effect two years after passage and there’s no word on when the ordinance will be ready for review.

West Hollywood, Berkeley and San Francisco already have fur bans.

Animal activists say the multibillion-dollar global fur industry is rife with cruelty but industry spokesman Keith Kaplan denies that and says a ban could affect jobs and tax revenues.

