Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Plan could erase 20,000 pot convictions in NYC

September 7, 2018 1:54 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a Brooklyn prosecutor’s plan to help people get low-level marijuana convictions dismissed (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Tens of thousands of low-level marijuana convictions could be erased with the OK of Brooklyn’s top prosecutor.

District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced a plan Friday to invite people to ask courts to dismiss pot possession misdemeanors or violations. He expects prosecutors will assent in the great majority of a potential 20,000 cases just since 1990.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He says it’s unfair for people to carry convictions that wouldn’t be pursued now.

Gonzalez and Manhattan DA Cyrus R. Vance Jr., both Democrats, recently decided to decline to prosecute most misdemeanor pot possession cases. They’re still being prosecuted in New York City’s other three boroughs.

Recreational marijuana is illegal in New York state, although Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has appointed a panel to draft legislation that could legalize it.

___

11 a.m.

Tens of thousands of low-level marijuana convictions could be erased with the OK of Brooklyn’s top prosecutor.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

District Attorney Eric Gonzalez tells The Associated Press he’s announcing a plan Friday to invite people to ask courts to dismiss pot possession misdemeanors or violations. He expects prosecutors will assent in the great majority of a potential 20,000 cases just since 1990.

He says it’s unfair for people to carry convictions that wouldn’t be pursued now.

Gonzalez and Manhattan DA Cyrus R. Vance Jr., both Democrats, recently decided to decline to prosecute most misdemeanor pot possession cases. They’re still being prosecuted in New York City’s other three boroughs.

Recreational marijuana is illegal in New York state, although Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has appointed a panel to draft legislation that could legalize it.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech