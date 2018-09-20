Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Sheriff sorry for racial remarks, won’t resign

September 20, 2018 11:15 pm
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on a New Jersey sheriff’s racial remarks that were recorded (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

A New Jersey sheriff recorded making disparaging remarks about blacks and the state’s first Sikh attorney general has apologized but won’t resign.

In a statement emailed by a spokesman late Thursday, Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino said the remarks “are not representative of the person that I am and they are in no way consistent with the manner in which I have conducted my life personally and as a law enforcement professional.”

WNYC radio obtained the tape from a person who was present. It was recorded on the day of Gov. Phil Murphy’s inauguration in January.

Saudino is heard saying Attorney General Gurbir Grewal was appointed because of “the turban.” He also said Murphy’s policies would allow blacks to “come in, do whatever the (expletive) they want, smoke their marijuana, do this do that.”

Murphy said Thursday if the voice on the tape is Saudino’s, he should resign.

___

6:15 p.m.

A recording has surfaced of a New Jersey county sheriff making disparaging comments about blacks and the state’s first Sikh attorney general, and Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on the official to resign.

WNYC radio obtained the tape from a person who was present. It was recorded on the day of Murphy’s inauguration in January.

On it, Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino is heard saying Attorney General Gurbir Grewal was appointed because of “the turban.” He also said Murphy’s policies would allow blacks to “come in, do whatever the (expletive) they want, smoke their marijuana, do this do that.”

In a statement, Murphy called the comments “appalling” and said if the voice on the recording is Saudino’s, he should resign.

A spokesman for Saudino didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

