The Latest: Speeding Arizona lawmaker surrenders in court

September 13, 2018 10:33 pm
 
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on the arrest warrant has been issued for an Arizona lawmaker (all times local):

7 p.m.

An Arizona lawmaker who attracted national headlines after a video captured him bragging about driving over 120 mph earlier this year has surrendered to authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

State Rep. Paul Mosley failed to appear in court earlier this month when he was summoned on a charge of excessive speeding.

Mosley appeared Thursday in Parker Justice Court and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge for speeding.

Court records show he was released without bail, but has an Oct. 18 court hearing.

Mosley told a La Paz County Sheriff’s deputy who pulled him over last March that he had previously driven at speeds of 120 mph (193 kph) or higher and said he shouldn’t be cited because of legislative immunity.

6 a.m.

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Arizona lawmaker who attracted national headlines after a video captured him bragging about driving over 120 mph earlier this year.

According to Today’s News-Herald, the warrant was issued Sept. 6 in Parker Justice Court after State Rep. Paul Mosley failed to appear on Sept. 5.

The newspaper reports the court summons was issued Aug. 3 and sent via certified mail to Mosley five days later.

It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday what the arrest warrant involved.

Mosley told a La Paz County Sheriff’s deputy who pulled him over last March that he had previously driven at speeds of 120 mph (193 kph) or higher and said he shouldn’t be cited because of legislative immunity.

He apologized after the video was broadcast in July.

Information from: Today’s News-Herald, http://www.havasunews.com

